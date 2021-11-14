-
Henrik Norlander shoots 8-over 78 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round in 67th at 10 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Norlander's tee shot went 117 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Norlander to 5 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 over for the round.
