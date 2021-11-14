-
Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 50th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Jason Kokrak are tied for 1st at 9 under; Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Luke List, Matthew Wolff, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 136 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Higgs's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 over for the round.
