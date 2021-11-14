-
Hank Lebioda putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 9 under; Martin Trainer is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Hank Lebioda got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 118 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Lebioda had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lebioda's tee shot went 112 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lebioda's 186 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
