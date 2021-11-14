-
Erik van Rooyen putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 15 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Erik van Rooyen had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Erik van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.
