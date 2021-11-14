-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 197 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli's tee shot went 104 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
