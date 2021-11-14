-
-
Denny McCarthy shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, McCarthy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.
-
-