Davis Riley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Davis Riley hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Riley finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Riley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Riley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Riley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at even-par for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
