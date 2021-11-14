-
Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Chris Stroud sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 34th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stroud chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Stroud's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Stroud chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stroud's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.
Stroud his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
