  • Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.