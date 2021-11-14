-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chez Reavie hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 41st at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Reavie got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 2 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
