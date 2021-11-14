  • Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Tringale makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale makes birdie putt on No. 15 at Houston Open

    In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Tringale makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.