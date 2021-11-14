-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie putt on No. 15 at Houston Open
In the final round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Tringale makes an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Tringale missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Tringale chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
