-
-
Cameron Smith rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Smith finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Cameron Smith's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Smith hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Smith chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Smith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Smith's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
-
-