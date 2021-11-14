-
Bronson Burgoon rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Burgoon finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Bronson Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burgoon's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
