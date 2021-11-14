-
Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 50th at 4 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 2 under for the round.
