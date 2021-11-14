-
-
Brian Stuard shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day in 66th at 9 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stuard's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 34 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 5 over for the round.
-
-