Brian Harman putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 14, 2021
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brian Harman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 53rd at 5 over; Martin Trainer and Jason Kokrak are tied for 1st at 9 under; Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Luke List, Matthew Wolff, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
