Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 41st at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
