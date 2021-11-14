-
-
Alex Smalley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Smalley makes birdie on No. 11 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Jason Kokrak, Scottie Scheffler, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Smalley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
Smalley hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Smalley hit a tee shot 121 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
-
-