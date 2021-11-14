Adam Scott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 54th at 5 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Scott's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Scott's tee shot went 98 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 1 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Scott suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 4 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 over for the round.