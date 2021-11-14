-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk rolls in a 28-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Adam Schenk makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 29th at even par; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Schenk's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.
Schenk tee shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 4 over for the round.
After a 183 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.
