Adam Long shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 4th at 7 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Long got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Long chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
