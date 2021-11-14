-
Aaron Wise putts well in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Aaron Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Wise's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
