Aaron Rai shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 14, 2021
In his final round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Aaron Rai hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Luke List is in 3rd at 7 under.
Rai got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Rai's 96 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Rai had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
