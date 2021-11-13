-
Zach Johnson putts himself to an even-par third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 40th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Zach Johnson got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Johnson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even for the round.
