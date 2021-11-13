-
Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark drills 49-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 49-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Wyndham Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Clark reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Clark at 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Clark's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Clark's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Clark got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
