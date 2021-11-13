-
Vincent Whaley shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Whaley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Whaley's 189 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Whaley hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Whaley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.
