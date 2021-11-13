-
Tyler Duncan shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 60th at 4 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 232 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 3 over for the round.
