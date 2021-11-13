-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 35th at even par; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
-
-