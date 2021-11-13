-
Talor Gooch shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Four tied for the lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, March Leishman and Luke List all carded a 5-under 65’s to sit tied for the lead as play was suspended due to darkness heading into Friday.
Talor Gooch hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 60th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Gooch hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gooch got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Gooch to 5 over for the round.
