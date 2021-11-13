In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Im got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Im at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Im's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Im's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Im had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Im chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Im's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.