Stephan Jaeger putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, Stephan Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Jaeger hit his 113 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger had a 307-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 22-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
