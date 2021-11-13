-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's wedge off the tee and birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scheffler had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
