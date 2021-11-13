-
Strong putting brings Scott Stallings an even-par round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 40th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-5 16th, Scott Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.
