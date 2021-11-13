-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 34th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Piercy his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th Piercy hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Piercy's 208 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Piercy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
