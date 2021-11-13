-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Sam Burns makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
Burns tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
