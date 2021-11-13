Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 40th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to even for the round.