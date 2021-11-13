-
Ryan Palmer comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Palmer finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, and Martin Trainer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Ryan Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Palmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
