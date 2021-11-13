-
-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley dials in wedge to 6 feet and birdies at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway, Scottie Scheffler, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Henley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Henley's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.
-
-