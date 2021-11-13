-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb jars 24-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb hit 13 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Streb got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Streb got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 2 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.
