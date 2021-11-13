  • Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski drains 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.