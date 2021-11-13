-
-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski drains 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Werenski hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to even for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
-
-