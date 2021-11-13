-
-
Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed holes out 178-yard eagle in the dark at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes eagle on the par-4 4th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 35th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Matthew Wolff, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Reed's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
-
-