Nick Taylor shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 61st at 4 over; Matthew Wolff, Kevin Tway, Martin Trainer, and Adam Long are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Kramer Hickok, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 8th at 5 under.
Taylor tee shot went 217 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 5 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
