MJ Daffue shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, MJ Daffue hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 56th at 3 over; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Daffue got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Daffue hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Daffue got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th Daffue hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Daffue hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Daffue at 2 over for the round.
