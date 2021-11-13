-
Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 40th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Pereira got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Pereira hit his 100 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pereira's 179 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
Pereira got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 157 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pereira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at even-par for the round.
