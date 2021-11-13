-
Max McGreevy putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max McGreevy makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max McGreevy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Max McGreevy got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, McGreevy hit his 108 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
