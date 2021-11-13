-
Max Homa shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley, Matthew Wolff, Marc Leishman, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Homa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
Homa hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Homa to even for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Homa's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.
