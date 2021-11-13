-
Strong putting brings Maverick McNealy an even-par round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 8 under; Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Tway, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Russell Henley and Marc Leishman are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
