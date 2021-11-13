-
Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthias Schwab's 20-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthias Schwab makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schwab hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Schwab's 181 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 under for the round.
