  • Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open

    In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.