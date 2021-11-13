-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
Wolff tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Wolff's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
