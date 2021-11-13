-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith's 14-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 40th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, Martin Trainer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, NeSmith hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 6 over for the round.
