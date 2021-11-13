-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Martin Trainer makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Houston Open
In the third round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Trainer makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Kevin Tway, Matthew Wolff, Kramer Hickok, and Jhonattan Vegas; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 7 under; and Luke List, Jason Kokrak, and Russell Henley are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Trainer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Trainer's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.
Trainer tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 4 over for the round.
-
-